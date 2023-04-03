News you can trust since 1981
NS&I Premium Bonds April 2023 prize winners: When is the draw date and how to check if you are a winner

People are hoping their luck is in as NS&I are set to conduct its latest draw of the winners of April 2023’s Premium Bonds.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 2 min read

April has arrived, a month expected to be a financially difficult one for UK households, with council tax set to soar and energy bills rising amid the ongoing cost of living crisis. But a fresh month also means a brand new Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I), where lucky winners could take home a prize of up to £1 million.

What better way to treat yourself, pay off any outstanding bills, or start saving for your next house or holiday abroad than by receiving a hefty lump sum of money. Other high value Premium Bonds winners will get anything from £25 to £100,000.

Premium Bonds are an investment product issued by NS&I and are unlike other investments. Holders can earn interest or a regular dividend income and are entered into a monthly prize draw where they can win between £25 and £1 million which is 100%  tax free.

A unique bond number is issued for every £1 invested, so a £100 investment in premium bonds would have a return of 100 bond numbers, each offering a chance of winning, once held for a full month. Numbers are generated at random by NS&I’s random-number generator ERNIE each month.

    The maximum level of investment for Premium Bonds is £50,000, while to get involved the minimum is just £25. Those interested in purchasing bonds must be aged 16 or older, however, they can also be purchased on behalf of individuals, including children, and can be done via phone, by post, or through visiting the NS&I website.

    NS&I Premium Bonds April 2023 draw date and how to check if you are a winner

    Those hopeful and crossing their fingers at the opportunity of becoming a millionaire in April will not need to wait long to find out if they are one of the lucky winners. NS&I are scheduled to publish the results of the April 2023 draw on Tuesday, April 4.

    Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe

    After the winners have been revealed, you will then have the opportunity to check if you’re a winner. This can be done through the official NS&I website by entering your bond number.

