S-Club 7 star Hannah Spearitt has broken her silence following the death of her former partner and bandmate Paul Cattermole. News of Paul’s death broke earlier this month, just weeks after S-Club 7 announced a series of reunion shows.

S-Club 7 shared a tribute shortly after Paul’s death. Posting on Instagram, they said: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Paul’s death came shortly after the band announced they were to reunite for a 25-year legacy tour later this year. This followed months of rumours and speculation about the group reforming.

Talking to a national publication about Paul’s passing, Hannah said: “I couldn’t make sense of it and had so many questions. I was trying to process it but I just couldn’t.”

(L-R) Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee of S-Club 7

