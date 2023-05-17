News you can trust since 1981
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in New York

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the mother of the Duchess of Sussex have been involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi, according to the Duke’s spokesperson.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 17th May 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:54 BST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a ‘relentless pursuit’ with paparazzi on Tuesday. The incident, which also involved Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was described as a “near catastrophic car chase” by the spokesperson for Prince Harry. 

The incident occurred in New York after the Duke and Duchess attended an awards ceremony on Tuesday. The spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved." the spokesperson said.

The award ceremony was the first public event Meghan and Prince Harry had attended since the coronation of King Charles III. During the coronation, Prince Harry visited the UK for 28 hours while Meghan stayed at their LA home with the couple's children. 

    In 1997, Prince Harry's mother, Diana Princess of Wales, died after a car chase with paparazzi in Paris.

    Earlier today it was reported a stalker was arrested outside the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California.

