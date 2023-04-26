Queen Camilla supports King Charles with meaningful brooch ahead of Coronation

Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III are well underway, with the big event just weeks away. The run up to the event has been less than stress free, but Queen Camilla made a special gesture of support for her husband at a recent event.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Liverpool earlier today (April 26), to unveil the stage for Eurovision 2023, which is set to take place just a week after the coronation. Queen Camilla looked as elegant as ever in a royal blue coat dress which perfectly matched the hue of King Charles’ tie, which he paired with a white shirt and a navy suit. Though it was Camilla’s eye-catching silver brooch that we couldn’t take our eyes off.

Fine jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone have taken a close look at the brooch, revealing there is a special meaning behind the estimated £33,000 piece of jewellery. The silver brooch is in the shape of the Tudor crown, which stylizes King Charles III’s cypher, and is said to feature on King Charles III’s new throne.

Experts at UK retailer Steven Stone said: "Laced with both sentiment and history, Queen Camilla’s latest brooch choice shows her support for King Charles ahead of his coronation that takes place next week. In the shape of the Tudor crown, the silver brooch features a band studded with sapphire, ruby and emerald.”

They added: “The Tudor crown is particularly symbolic as it stylizes King Charles III’s cypher. Taking over from the St Edward Crown, the Tudor Crown last appeared on the royal insignia with King George VI - Prince Charles’ grandfather - who used the Crown for his design while he was on the throne for 15 years. King Charles III’s new throne is also said to carry the Tudor Crown.

