It’s official, Rishi Sunak is not only the first person of colour to become the prime minister of the United Kingdom, he is also the first prime minister who can “magically change the colour of ring binders”. Mr. Sunak took over from Liz Truss on Tuesday morning when she left Downing Street to go to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III to officially resign.

A viral video from 2020 showing Mr. Sunak exiting Downing Street clutching a ringbinder has remerged following Monday’s confirmation that he would become the new leader of the Conservative party. The 12 second long clip has been viewed more than six million times on Twitter alone.

The video shows Mr. Sunak carrying a burgundy coloured ring binder. A parked car blocks the view between the TV camera and Mr. Sunak as he walks along the pavement. Just as Mr. Sunak appears again, the once burgundy coloured ring binder has mysteriously changed to a bright green colour.

The video was reshared by the parody Twitter account set-up for the No. 10’s favourite feline, Larry the Cat. “To the best of my knowledge Rishi Sunak will be the first Prime Minister who can magically change the colour of ring binders,” tweeted Larry the Cat.

Most Popular

The original Sky News clip was shared by a Twitter user called @mattparaice. “Can @SkyNews explain this? Watch the folder! Mind blown! #coronavirusuk #Budget2020,” said @mattparaice4.

Some suggested the video had been edited whilst others joked it was a sign the Conservative party was about pursue an array of green environmentally friendly policies. No official explanation was ever established.