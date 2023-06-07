Juice brand Robinsons will replace its plastic bottle packaging, replacing it with a ‘Robinsons ecopack’ carton. The new packaging aims to reduce waste with 85% less plastic per serve, compared to a one litre bottle of its double concentrate.

According to Robinsons, the higher concentration of the squash means the carton is equivalent to three single concentrate bottles, with each 500ml carton containing 60 serves. The new packaging is also made with 89% plant-based materials, with the bulk of it consisting of responsibly-sourced paperboard.

Shoppers will find the new ecopack in three flavours - orange, apple and blackcurrant and summer fruit. It will launch in 385 Tesco stores this month and for now, while regular bottles of Robinsons will still be sold in other retailers.

Fiona Graham, innovation lead for Robinsons, said: “As a brand, Robinsons is continuously innovating and is committed to improving the environmental impact we have. Squash is already a sustainable product due to its concentrated formatMaking Robinsons available in this new format allows consumers to feel confident in the knowledge that the pack they’ve chosen has more serves, but uses less packaging per serve, and can be recycled once finished.

“All packaging types have their own unique benefits and challenges, and we know there is currently no one ‘silver bullet’. That said, we believe that continuing to innovate with products such as Robinsons Ecopack will bring us one step closer to a solution and provide consumers with a range of options.

The new Robinsons Ecopack