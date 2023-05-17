The taskmaster and their assistant have been revealed for the children’s version of the popular comedy game show, Junior Taskmaster. The spin-off was announced earlier this year, where a group of children aged nine to 11 will take on bizarre tasks.

It was confirmed on Tuesday (May 16) that BAFTA-nominee Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak will be the hosts, hoping to emulate Greg Davies and Alex Horne who currently front the main Taskmaster show on Channel 4

Matafeo will assume the role of Davies in the spin-off as the ‘Junior Taskmaster’ whilst Wozniak will be her assistant.

Rose Matafeo, the Junior Taskmaster, said: "To be appointed as Junior Taskmaster is one of the greatest honours of my already wildly successful career. I am greatly looking forward to the power going to my head."

Mike Wozniak, the Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant, added: "All I ever wanted to be when I grew up was a Little Alex Horne (or a regional manager for a major provider of motorway service stations) so this is literally a dream come true.

"I hereby vow to do my utmost to hold the office of Junior Taskmaster’s Assistant in the spirit of the original Little Alex Horne: with his courage, his grit and his dignity."

