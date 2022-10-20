After being postponed for a year, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 is well underway with a number of pool games having already been played. This weekend, England take to the field for their second group game against one of their sporting rivals France .

The postponement of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 stemmed from the global coronavirus pandemic last year. Despite some restrictions for large sporting events being eased around the time the tournament was set to take place, travel restrictions resulted in it being pushed back until this year.

English league fans will no doubt be awaiting the team’s second pool game against France this weekend after their crushing victory in their opening game against Samoa , where Shaun Wane’s team beat Samoa 60-6 last Saturday .

That opening game saw England run in ten tries, all of which converted by Tommy Mackinson , as Samoa earned a consolation try through Izack Tago . France meanwhile had to overcome a debuting Greece team 34-12, with Arthur Mourgue for France scoring 10 conversions from the spot.

As both teams make their way to the University of Bolton Stadium , Bolton for the second pool game clash, one that is tipped to be a highlight in the early rounds of the Rugby League World Cup 2022, those who may have missed out on tickets might ask what channel if any they can catch the game on?

How to watch England v France in the Rugby League World Cup 2021?

England v France will be screened live and free-to-air on BBC One from 4pm on October 22 2022, ahead of a 5pm kick off. The game will also be available to stream live through the BBC iPlayer or watched on demand at a later date.