Sainsbury’s has launched £2 fruit and vegetable boxes as part of the retailer’s campaign to halve food waste across its value chain by 2030. The ‘Taste Me, Don’t Waste Me’ boxes, which contain an assortment of surplus fresh fruits and vegetables, are now available across 200 stores nationwide beginning this week.

According to the supermarket giant , this initiative was introduced following a successful trial last month in an effort to ensure that customers have access to affordable, nutritious food amid the cost of living crisis. It said all the products included are “carefully selected” to ensure their freshness.

Richard Crampton, director of fresh food, at Sainsbury’s said: “At Sainsbury’s, we’re committed to helping our customers access tasty, nutritious food that’s better for them and the planet too.

“It’s great to see that shoppers have been enjoying the ‘Taste Me, Don’t Waste Me’ boxes, which is why we’re really pleased to roll out the trial to over 200 supermarkets, helping even more people across the country.

“We believe that everyone deserves to eat well at an affordable price, and we hope this additional support will ensure that good quality food doesn’t go to waste.”

Last year, Sainsbury’s also began removing ‘best before’ dates from over 100 product lines , including pears, onions, tomatoes and citrus fruits, with over 130 lines to follow, to help customers reduce food waste at home.

The step is the latest in a string of initiatives Sainsbury’s has launched to help customers access affordable fruit and vegetables. Currently, Sainsbury’s is offering £2 top-up coupons as part of the Government-funded NHS Healthy Start scheme , to help low-income families in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to purchase fresh, frozen and tinned fruit and vegetables.