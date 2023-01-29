Pop sensation Sam Smith, whose single ‘Unholy’ has dominated the charts, has received backlash over their ‘raunchy’ new music video, which is said to be ‘sexualised’ and ‘degrading’ towards the LGBT community.

The music clip, which was released on video-sharing platform Youtube on Saturday (January 28) features Smith’s latest single, ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends ’, from their newly-released album, Gloria.

The song, produced by Calvin Harris, shows Smith, dressed in pink, climbing out of a gold helicopter to be met by a Bacchanalian-themed party. They then take over a country mansion filled with celebrations as the video unfolds with them embracing the moment and living in their surroundings. The video is said to represent joy and self-expression.

But the music video has since received a barrage of criticism online, with many pointing out how ‘unsuitable’ it is for young audiences as it also features Smith in a white corset and nipple tassels.

Social media influencer Oli London said: “YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smith’s degrading sexualised new music video. 5-year-olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions! Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous!”

He added: “Sam Smith makes the LGBT community look bad. He wants to normalise this debauched behaviour. He wants younger generations to think this is ‘empowering’. Sam, you are causing irreparable harm to the LGBT and are helping to give rise to hate being directed at LGBT.”

TV personality Dominique Samuels said : “Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people. It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face. And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man!”

But Smith’s fans quickly defended the singer, saying how much they love their confidence in the music video. One said: “I love how comfortable and confident Sam is. This is the feel good music and vibe we need.” Another said: “OMG I just love this!”

However, one fan expressed disappointment over the music video, saying: “For a person who has such a beautiful soulful voice, this video clip is a disgrace to your talent. I hope you go back to music and stay away from YouTube porn.”

