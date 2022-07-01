Say cheese! Britain’s best smile found and crowned

Brit voted as having number one smile, Ehizon Garba, 26, from Northampton

Your smile is a window to your heart and your mood and most people like to radiate positivity with a mouthful of joy.

They say that smiles make the world go round and, as part of June’s National Smile Month, SmileDirectClub has found and crowned Britain’s Best Smile.

This inaugural competition from SmileDirectClub, the oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, launched in spring to help get the nation smiling again after a difficult few years.

Whether a genuine and natural smile, a cute and flirtatious twinkle, or a grin from ear to ear, the British public were asked to nominate their friends and loved ones by sending in a photo of them showcasing their much-loved smiles.

After an exceedingly difficult process of filtering through some of the most cracking smiles around the country, eventually one stood out to the judging panel that was so contagious, it got everyone in the room smiling!

Ehizon Garba, 26, from Northampton has been named as the owner of Britain’s Best Smile for 2022. As well as being crowned the winner, Ehizon will also receive a cheque for £500 and a one-of-a-kind smiling trophy.

And she has joined some illustrious royal and celebrity company. After her recent long weekend celebrating the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth has been named as Britain’s favourite smile.Her Majesty takes the top spot alongside Queen of daytime TV Holly Willoughby.

Monarch holds title of top regal smile alongside Queen of daytime TV, Holly Willoughby

When it comes to a genuine smile, Brits believe Olivia Colman - who portrays the Queen in The Crown - has the most genuine smile.

The 48 year-old’s extra wide beam won the hearts of around one in four (24 per cent) voters.

Top ten smiles as voted By Brits ...1 Queen Elizabeth, Holly Willoughby

The attractive smile of Holly Willoughby (photo: Getty Image)

2 Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan and her winning smile (photo: Getty Images)

3 Prince William

Prince William voted as one of the top smiles (photo: Getty Images)

4 Idris Elba

Idris Elba voted as having one of ther top smiles (photo: Getty Images)

5 Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh and his winning grin (photo: Getty Images)

6 Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon beaming for the camera (photo: Getty Images)

7 David Beckham

David Beckham in the top ten of attractive smiles (photo: Getty Images)

8 Cheryl Cole

Cheryl Cole voted as one of the top ten smiles.(photo: Getty Images)

9 Anthony Joshua

10 Tom Hardy

Top smiling Brit Ehizon, upon being awarded her trophy and prize cheque of £500 at her Northampton home, said “Smiling is what I do best ... and I love it! “Thanks so much for this opportunity, I’m so grateful to be named as the winner of such a heartfelt award!”

In a survey of 2,000 UK adults, SmileDirectClub found half of respondents (48 per cent) agreed that having a straight set of teeth is the most important feature in creating a perfect smile, along with pearly white teeth (33 per cent). Discoloured teeth (52 per cent) and missing teeth (51 per cent) were the top factors which contributed to an unattractive smile.

Smiling increases mood-enhancing hormones while decreasing stress-enhancing hormones and has the ability to reduce your overall blood pressure, so it may come as no surprise that over half of Brits (52 per cent) list somebody smiling at them as the top reason to make them smile during the day.

Receiving a compliment was mentioned by 45 per cent of respondents and talking with friend or family was detailed by 42 per cent.