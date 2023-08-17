Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88 following a brief illness, his family has confirmed. His TV career spanned across seven and saw him interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars on his chat show.

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

His talk show ‘Parkinson’ saw the broadcaster interview some of the word’s biggest names, including Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna and Dame Helen Mirren. The chat show ran from 1971 to 2007 and had over 800 episodes.

In 2013, the presenter revealed he was receiving radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer and got the all clear two years later.