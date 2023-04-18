SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie has been arrested by police. This comes as a further blow in the on-going scandal around the party’s finances.

The arrest of the treasurer comes just weeks after Peter Murrell, former SNP Chief Executive and husband of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was also arrested. This was also in relation to the SNP’s finances. Mr. Murrell was subsequently released without charge pending further investigation, according to Police Scotland.

Police Scotland released a statement about the latest arrest in connection with its investigation into the SNP’s finances.: "A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Colin Beattie MSP

"The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

