The BBC Sports Personality of the Year has been announced, and it was a triple victory for the England Women’s Football team. The Lionesses picked up the Team of the Year whilst coach Sarina Wiegman was awarded coach of the year.

The big prize of the night was won by Lionesses striker Beth Mead. The forward was a key part of England’s success at Euro 2022 scoring six goals and assisting in another five.

The Helen Rollason Award was presented to Rugby League legend Rob Burrow for his work in raising awareness for his condition, Motor Neurone Disease. The award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity, was presented in recognition of Rob’s tireless campaigning for awareness of MND since his own diagnosis in 2019.

During Rob’s time on stage accepting his award, former Leeds Rhinos captain and MND campaigner Kevin Sinfield was also provided with a Special Award to acknowledge the funds he has raised for more research into MND in honour of his close friend Rob. Kevin has raised over £7 million so far.

Gymnast Jessica Gadirova was named as the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year. The award follows a ground-breaking year for Jessica, who became the fifth British individual artistic gymnastics world champion when she won the floor title in Liverpool in November. The teenager also became the first British woman to win an all-around medal at the World Championships – taking bronze, having already won silver in the women’s team event. Prior to her world floor gold, Jessica retained the European equivalent in Munich. She also claimed the 2022 British national titles in the all-around, vault and floor events.

The Unsung Hero award was won by Mike Alden from Bristol. Diagnosed with brittle bone disease at the age of four, Mike has broken nearly every bone in his body. This didn’t stop him playing football as a child and he has since encouraged others to play the beautiful game by setting up The Park Knowle FC. Based in one of Bristol’s most deprived areas, the club is open to anyone of any age and ability, with teams for boys, girls, veterans and disabled players. It’s a family affair with his wife, sons and daughter also a part of making the club such an asset to the community.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Beth Mead attends BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at Dock10 Studios on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt receives Lifetime Achievement award

Usain Bolt was the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement award. The 19-time global champion set the world record in the men’s 100m with an incredible time of 9.58 seconds at the Berlin World Championships in 2009, making him the fastest sprinter in history. He is also the only athlete to win both the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016).

Lionel Messi: World Sport Star of the Year

