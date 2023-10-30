Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for much of the south of England. Flood warnings are also in place in the area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Wind speeds of up to 90mph are expected to hit the UK as Storm Ciaran reaches our shores.

Forecasters warn the latest deluge could cause disruption to roads and public transport, and even lead to a “danger to life” from floods in parts of Scotland. Flooding has been seen across Sussex over the weekend, including at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings which was evacuated on Saturday. Photos on social media showed floodwater coming through the entrance.

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was left under water, while the town’s Tesco supermarket car park also flooded. A house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a “tornado”.

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant coastal flooding is expected in the south west of England today due to high spring tides. It is also probable there will be minor coastal flooding impacts along parts of the south and west coasts of England. We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades. Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through flood water, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car."

When and where will Storm Ciaran strike?

With Storm Ciaran coming towards the UK from the west, the Met Office has forecast that Wales will be the most adversely affected. However, strong winds and heavy rain is also expected across the south west and parts of the midlands.