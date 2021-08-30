Stunned clubbers spot Michael Gove partying in nightclub until 3am

Mr Gove was spotted partying until around 3am (Photo: Getty Images)

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove left clubbers stunned after he was spotted on the dancefloor in a nightclub.

Mr Gove was captured dancing and throwing shapes in footage shared on social media, after he attended the Pipe club night at O’Neill’s Bohemia nightclub in Aberdeen.

Mr Gove was captured dancing and throwing shapes in footage shared on social media, after he attended the Pipe club night at O’Neill’s Bohemia nightclub in Aberdeen.

‘Gove in the club’

Mr Gove was dressed in a dark suit with no tie as he partied the night away with fellow clubbers on Sunday (29 August) night.

Pipe shared a video on its Facebook page showing the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster grooving and having a good time on the dancefloor, accompanied by the caption “Gove in the club”.

Mr Gove had been in the O’Neill’s pub downstairs and was drawn into the club when he came out and heard the music, according to Adam Taylor, co-manager of Pipe.

Mr Taylor said: “I asked if he wanted to come upstairs and if he liked dance music and explained to him ‘it is pretty lively music, are you sure it’s your kind of night’, making sure he actually wanted to come up.

“He said ‘I love to dance’ and I said ‘it’s £5 to come up’ and he said ‘even for the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster?'”

Once inside the club, Mr Taylor said the Cabinet minister quickly threw himself into the spirit of things and began dancing to the jungle and techno music.

He added: “I expected him to go up and maybe just have a couple of drinks, the pub had closed, but when I next went up he was having a real good dance, he had incredible energy and stamina, he just kept dancing the whole night.

“He was pretty much the centre of attention apart from the music by that point, everyone was trying to get photos with him, a lot of people were buying him drinks, he seemed to be having a good time.”

Partying until 3am

Mr Gove, who was born in Aberdeen and is the MP for Surrey Heath, appeared to be alone when he arrived at the nightclub at around 1.15am on Sunday.

He partied into the early hours and left the venue at around 3am after a couple of hours of dancing.

Mr Gove and his journalist wife Sarah Vine announced they were splitting after almost 20 years of marriage in July.

Mr Gove and Ms Vine, a former Times arts editor, first met in 1999 and married two years later.