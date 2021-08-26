Supermarket opening times for the August bank holiday - including Tesco, Asda and Morrisons

Supermarkets may have slightly different opening hours (Photo: Shutterstock)

The next bank holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is the Summer bank holiday on Monday 30 August.

This is everything you need to know about the opening hours of the big name supermarkets this Summer bank holiday on Monday 30 August.

Tesco

Tesco appears to be operating normally over the bank holiday Monday, but the website does state: “Opening hours for some facilities and services might be different to store opening times.”

As opening hours can vary from store to store, you should double check the opening times of your local store using the online Tesco store locator tool.

Asda

The opening hours for Asda branches will vary from store to store, with some remaining the same as normal and others operating under reduced hours.

Because opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Asda store locator tool.

Morrisons

On the bank holiday Monday, Morrisons stores are expected to close slightly earlier than normal, and open from 7am to 8pm.

Opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Morrisons store locator tool.

Sainsbury’s

Under the seasonal opening hours, some Sainsbury’s branches will be open for shorter than usual, from 8am until 8pm.

Since opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Sainsbury’s store locator tool.

Aldi

On the Aldi website, it states that its stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on the bank holiday Monday.

However, it does state that opening hours can vary depending on store location, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Aldi store locator tool.

Lidl

The opening times for Lidl can vary from the usual 8am to 8pm on the Monday bank holiday.

Because opening hours can vary from store to store, you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Lidl store locator tool.

M&S Food

M&S branches will be open from 8am to 7pm on the bank holiday.

Opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online M&S store locator tool.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will generally be open from 8am to 9pm on the bank holiday.

However, opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Waitrose store locator tool.

Iceland

It appears that Iceland will be operating under its usual opening hours on the bank holiday Monday.

However, opening hours can vary from store to store, so you can double check the opening times of your local branch using the online Iceland store locator tool.

The Iceland website states that some stores are operating on reduced hours that may not be reflected in the opening times shown on the site - you should check your local store for more information.