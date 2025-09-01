The 30 most iconic Harry Potter moments revealed

1,500 Potterheads said the 'most iconic' moment was when Harry ran through the platform wall | SWNS

The 30 most iconic Harry Potter moments have been revealed - with Harry first going through the wall on Platform 9 ¾ topping the list.

A poll of 1,500 fans of the iconic franchise put Voldemort being defeated and Hagrid saying, “You’re a wizard, Harry” in second place.

The heart-warming moment when Dobby received a sock was also considered a much-loved event.

Unsurprisingly, Harry was voted the favourite character of the franchise, with nearly six in 10 choosing him (57 per cent), with Hermione (39 per cent) pipping Ron (34 per cent) to second.

Lord Voldemort escaped being the most hated character (12 per cent) – as Dolores Umbridge claimed the wooden spoon (15 per cent).

It also emerged, on average, a fan watches one of the films three times a year – despite the finale coming out nearly 15 years ago.

A Krispy Kreme spokesperson, which commissioned the research amid launching its limited-edition Harry Potter doughnuts, said: “Harry Potter has played a big part in many of our lives because there are so many iconic moments.

The study, which was conducted with OnePoll.com, found Gryffindor was the favourite Hogwarts House for 44 per cent of Potter fans.

Although it emerged this is despite more people relating to Hufflepuff’s kinder values (40 per cent) than Gryffindor’s braver ones (27 per cent).

It was also revealed fans wanted an invisibility cloak more than any other magical item (66 per cent).

And they’d love Professor McGonagall most as a teacher (44 per cent), while the Reparo spell where you can repair broken objects with just a wave of a wand was wanted by 28 per cent of those polled.

Top 30 most iconic Harry Potter moments:

When Harry first goes through the wall on platform 9 3/4 When Hagrid says “You’re a wizard, Harry” When Harry defeats Voldemort When Harry and Ron fly the car to Hogwarts When Dobby is freed with a sock When Dobby dies on the beach at Shell Cottage after the escape from Malfoy Manor When the Sorting Hat puts Harry in Gryffindor The infamous game of Wizard’s Chess to reach the Philosopher’s Stone When Snape kills Dumbledore When Harry catches the Snitch in his first match Dumbledore and Voldemort’s duel in the Ministry’s atrium Harry sees his parents in the Mirror of Erised When Professor McGonagall casts “Piertotum Locomotor” during the Battle of Hogwarts When Harry’s name comes out of the Goblet of Fire When the Hogwarts letters flood the house When Harry walks into the forest to face Voldemort The Quidditch World Cup Ron receiving Mrs Weasley's Howler letter When Sirius dies at the Ministry When Cedric dies When Neville pulls the sword and kills Nagini When Voldemort returns in the graveyard When Harry casts a full Patronus When Snape says “Always” When the trio stands together after the battle When Molly Weasley kills Bellatrix When Harry uses the Marauder’s Map for the first time Hermione descends the stairs in her pink dress at the Yule Ball Ron and Hermione's kiss The first Quidditch lesson