BBC’s flagship show The Apprentice returned this week for its 17th series on TV. However fans will be sure to question the reduced role of Claude Littner as Tim Campbell rejoins the team from next week.

Last year, Claude suffered a terrifying and serious bike incident which forced him to endure nine surgeries and learn how to walk again. As a result, he wasn’t present for the majority of the 2022 series - only returning for the interview stage.

But despite the American born, British businessman making a miraculous recovery, it was confirmed he won’t be appearing in the boardroom as part of Lord Sugar’s team of aides yet again.

Why isn’t Claude Littner on The Apprentice 2023?

On the spin-off show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, host Tom Allen has confirmed that Claude had taken a back step again due to ‘medical issues’. However, the reduced role will still see Littner return to grill the contestants in the interview stage.

Tim Campbell replaces Claude on The Apprentice

The Apprentice: You’re Fired, host Tom Allen also confirmed Claude Littner has been replaced in the following episodes by winner of the inaugural series Tim Campbell. In 2005, Campbell claimed the jackpot prize and chance to work with Lord Alan Sugar by defeating Saira Khan in the final.

