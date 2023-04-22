The wedding of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla is the latest moment being filmed in Netflix series The Crown. New photos show Rochester High Street in Kent transformed to look like Windsor for some of the scenes.

Dominic West, known for his role in The Wire and The Affair, is playing King Charles and Olivia Williams is playing Camilla. The pair were spotted filming scenes for the wedding on Friday, April 21. The wedding of King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales and Camilla, took place on April 8, 2005.

Charles first married Princess Diana in 1981 before they divorced in 1996 after separating four years earlier. The most recent Netflix series covered the break up of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

The Crown follows the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her family, starting at the beginning of the former monarch’s reign in 1952. Throughout the show, Queen Elizabeth is portrayed by Claire Foy, then Olivia Coleman and finally Imelda Staunton.

