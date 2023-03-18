On this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the host will be joined by a special cast of celebrities including one of the biggest film stars as well as the comedian behind ‘Unknown P’. Last week, Love Island host Maya Jama took to the sofa to discuss her budding career in TV.

The legendary chat show first aired on the BBC as Friday Night with Jonathan Ross between 2001 and 2010. In 2011, it changed names to the Jonathan Ross Show, and moved permanently to ITV. During this time, Ross has conversed with A-listers from across the globe.

Here’s who will be appearing on the Jonathan Ross show tonight...

Who is on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show tonight?

Joining Jonathan Ross in the studio this week will be…

Liam Neeson (Taken)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones)

Mel Giedroyc (Great British Bake Off)

Lady Blackbird (Singer)

Munya Chawawa (Comedian)

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show tonight

