The death of Queen Elizabeth II means everyday items taken for granted must now be changed to reflect the new sovereign, King Charles III.

The scale of the changes is monumental and will be on a scale never experienced before.

The following are but a few of the things that will now change following the death of the monarch in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Money (notes and coins)

A new portrait of King Charles III will not feature on new bank notes until 2023 at the earliest, according to the Royal Mint.

Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait will continue to feature on new bank notes until further notice.

Bank notes and coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II will be gradually taken out of circulation.

People will be able to exchange money featuring Queen Elizabeth II for money featuring King Charles III in banks and post offices.

Stamps

Although not used as much as they were when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952, the Royal Mail will now commission a redesign of all its stamps to feature King Charles III.

Red post boxes featuring the Queen’s initials ‘ER’ (Elizabeth Regina) will also be removed and replaced with ones reflecting King Charles III.

Passports

Currently, British passports read: “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

This is expected to change to reflect the fact the new sovereign is male.

Passports, like money, will change gradually over time and active passports with the old wording will continue to be valid.

National Anthem

Now that King Charles III is the new sovereign it means the next time the national anthem is sung at an England soccer international it will sound like this:

God save our gracious King!

Long live our noble King!

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the King.

Pledges of allegiance

For the last 75 years, newly elected MPs would not be able to take part in debates in the House of Commons without swearing allegiance to the Queen.

They would say: “I (name of Member) swear by almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”