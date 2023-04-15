Figures from the world of music and TV have continued to pay tribute to The Script’s Mark Sheehan. One of the band’s founders, Mr Sheehan has died at the age of 46.

The band tweeted : “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boyzone member Mike Graham said that he understands the pain which the band is feeling at the moment. Mike’s Boyzone co-member Stephen Gately tragically died back in 2009

Mike wrote: “Today we lost another young legend of music in Mark Sheehan of The Script. I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families. All my love and support I offer you at this time. You gave the world your music,It will carry you home, Mark.”

Most Popular

Irish pop duo Jedward took to instagram to pay tribute to Sheehan. They wrote: "Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark, such a talented musician from The Script, one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation."

Irish band Kodaline also issued a statement on their Twitter page, offering their condolences to Mark’s family. They said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Mark Sheehan! We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Sheehan died after a brief illness

Sheehan formed The Script in 2001 with Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power. The band has won three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards and have received two Brit Award nominations.

Advertisement