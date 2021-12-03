These are the top 10 most ‘in-demand’ seaside towns for house hunters in 2021

The most in-demand seaside hotspots for house hunters this year have been revealed.

Property website Rightmove carried out the analysis and defined the top areas as those which received the highest numbers of buyer enquiries made via its website in 2021.

Here we take a look at the most in-demand locations in 2021, according to Rightmove.

The average asking price and percentage increase in the asking price compared with 2020 are also listed below.

Top 10 most ‘in-demand’ seaside towns for house hunters in 2021

The most in-demand seaside hotspots for house hunters this year have been revealed (NationalWorld)

1. Bournemouth, Dorset, £317,449, 4%

2. Southampton, Hampshire, £249,053, 4%

3. Brighton, East Sussex, £461,796, 5%

4. Blackpool, Lancashire, £137,301, 8%

5. Poole, Dorset, £406,566, 5%

6. Southport, Merseyside, £215,838, 5%

7. Eastbourne, East Sussex, £306,546, 6%

8. Worthing, West Sussex, £354,361, 6%

9. Hastings, East Sussex, £295,096, 10%

10. Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, £252,339, 5%

Top 10 coastal locations with biggest jump in average asking price

The property website also looked at the coastal locations with the biggest jumps in average asking prices between 2020 and 2021.

Here are the top ten with the average asking price in 2021 and the percentage increase compared with 2020:

1. Padstow, Cornwall, £658,588, 20%

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire, £254,218, 17%

3. St Ives, Cornwall, £473,161, 15%

4. Porthcawl, South Glamorgan, £307,051, 14%

=5. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire, £173,612, 13%

=5. Newquay, Cornwall, £317,846, 13%

=5. Filey, North Yorkshire, £214,617, 13%

=5. Pwllheli, Gwynedd, £222,607, 13%

=9. Brixham, Devon, £299,127, 12%

=9. Preston, Paignton, Devon, £303,684, 12%

What Rightmove said about the study

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data said: “After a year where coastal locations really captured the imagination of British buyers, it’s interesting to reflect on how the overall picture looks at the end of the year.

“In terms of average asking price growth, homeowners in Cornwall and Devon are the real winners this year, with properties in some areas outpacing the national average, though this does mean that it is increasingly difficult for some locals to get onto the ladder.

“The speed of this year’s market really is astounding, seen in the time to find a buyer in some areas, particularly in Scotland.

“Overall, this has been the year that either through changed lifestyle priorities, or the ability to work remotely, living in coastal areas has become possible for more buyers, which is reflected in the data we’re seeing in this study.”