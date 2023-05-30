Research of 2,000 holidaymakers aged 18-34 found 34 per cent felt stepping out of your comfort zone was important for an unforgettable trip, wanting to push their boundaries at least three times.

While 29 per cent believe making new friends is key, with a memorable break involving meeting a minimum of two people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And at least three new dishes should also be tried.

It also emerged an outstanding trip will see 55 photos and 13 videos taken to capture the four ‘perfect moments’ they want to experience.

Most Popular

Loading....

Ticking off the bucket list

Advertisement

Advertisement

Respondents have been on an average of six truly memorable trips each, while 17 per cent of those who have travelled solo feel these holidays created more memories than any other.

Rachel Storey, brand director of social travel company for 18-35 year olds, Contiki , which commissioned the research, said: “The reason we travel is, at its core, to create memories – whether it’s from that perfect moment or trying something new out of your comfort zone.

“Exploring a new destination and culture is opening yourself up to the unknown with the potential to create memories that can last a lifetime when you make every moment count.”

The research also found 43 per cent of travellers believe spending time with people physically on holiday is more important than ever, due to today’s increasingly virtual world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 37 per cent pick their travel destinations based on the experiences they might have while there and 30 per cent have a holiday bucket list of moments they want to tick off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keeping an authentic holiday account

As a result, 46 per cent have tried to plan a ‘perfect’ moment while away, like a glorious sunset or catching animals in their natural habitat.

But 66 per cent prefer a perfect moment to happen naturally or organically, rather than be something which is engineered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And 85 per cent even believe it’s the imperfect or unexpected moments that can make a holiday more memorable.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of those polled, via OnePoll, also prefer to post a completely authentic image on social media – showing the good and the bad – rather than a perfectly staged image with filters (15 per cent).

Rachel Storey, from Contiki, added: “When you reflect on trips from the past, it’s often the moments you couldn’t have imagined, that leave the deepest impact.

“Whether it’s a moving encounter with a local, making a new friend, ordering an unusual item in a restaurant, or taking a leap of faith on a new activity - the ultimate souvenir is the memories you make along the way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 20 perfect moments to experience on holiday