Research carried out by insurance company Churchill has shown over one third of households in the UK are using their tumble dryer less. One of the main reasons for this is rising energy costs.

More than half of households (53%) own a tumble dryer, of which more than a third (38 per cent) are using their machine less than last year and 7% admit to never using their appliance at all now. Only 11% now use their tumble dryer daily.

Over half (54%) of households that do not own a tumble dryer were put off by high running costs. Other reasons include preferring to dry clothes outside (38%), concerns over their environmental impact (18%) and taking too much time and energy to maintain it (17%).

According to Ofgem , the average household uses 2,900 kWh of electricity each year, with a tumble dryer single cycle using 4.5kWh. This equates to an average electric bill of £986 per year or £82.17 per month. Based on average usage households could be spending nearly £200 of their annual energy bill running a tumble dryer.

Have you been using your tumble dryer less?

Sarah Khan, head of Churchill home insurance , said: “Amidst rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis, households are taking a hard look at their finances to determine where they can cut costs. What was once a staple household appliance, it is clear the practicality of regularly using tumble dryers now hangs in the balance. As a home appliance that has long been considered a ‘saving grace’ to laundry doers, people are now weighing up the benefits of cost over comfort and ease.”

