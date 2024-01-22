This bizarre heat suit is made completely out of pizza box insulation technology

This bizarre blue and red suit may look like something from NASA - but it's really designed to keep you warm here on earth.

It's made with the same maximum hyper-insulation materials used by its delivery drivers to keep pizzas warm enroute - and now it’s wearable.

Design and production has taken months, with the outer fabric made from nylon and a polycotton lining – matching the Heat Bag heat test losing only four to five degrees in a two hour period.

The heat suit is also equipped with a handy mobile phone arm holder, a front pouch for stashing away dip pots and napkin knee inserts.

It comes after research of 2,000 adults found 53 per cent claim they can't function in the cold – and 72 per cent hate or don’t like the feeling of being chilly.

Limited daylight (28 per cent), frosty temperatures (20 per cent) and the rise of seasonal illnesses (12 per cent) are seen as the hardest part of the winter months.

With temperatures plunging to as low as -14°c across parts of the country, the pizza company is trialling not only keeping pizza warm but helping keep Brits extra snug this winter.

Comfort in the cold

Pending its successful weather testing, the suit could become available to those feeling the chill or looking to stay toasty when catching up with friends.

Sam Wilson, temperature control officer at Domino's, said: “The heat suit trial is one small step for Domino’s, but a giant leap for warmth. It’s early days for our trial, and sadly customers can’t get their hands on one just yet, but if all goes to plan our heat suit could be a game changer for future pizza lovers who want to be as toasty as our dough.”

The research also revealed people are creatures of comfort when it comes to the cold, with 37 per cent turning to hot food in a bid to keep warm. Seven in 10 (72 per cent) people polled via OnePoll revealed wearing lounge wear and comfy clothes is one of the most comforting parts of the winter months.

It’s perhaps no surprise 37 per cent have left the house wearing their indoor wear during the winter months – due to the struggle of having to get out of cosy clothes.