Thunder and heavy rain storms to drench UK as Met Office issues warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain (Photo: Getty Images)

The UK is set for a washout this week as the Met Office warns of heavy downpours and thunderstorms, with more than two inches of rain expected to fall in some areas.

A weather warning has been issued for a part of north east Scotland, but the rain is expected to last throughout the week affecting much of the country.

What has the Met Office said?

The Met Office has warned there will be a drastic shift in the weather bringing “heavy rain and blustery winds” in from the west and across the UK.

A cold front will sweep from east to west on Monday (27 September) bringing a bout of wet weather, with some areas also at risk of hail and thunder.

Nicola Maxey, Met Office forecaster said: "Hail and thunder is also a risk to the North and West, so Monday heralds a real change to autumnal-style weather..”

Met Meteorologist Adam Thornhill added that the change is due to a shift in the position of the jet stream causing conditions to feel more autumnal, bringing cooler temperatures and blustery showers to much of the country.

Where has a yellow weather warning been issued?

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for a part of Scotland, near Inverness, today (27 September).

The warning is in place until midday with those in the region being warned of potential disruption to travel and possible flooding, with up to 60mm of rain expected to fall.

What is the forecast for today?

On Monday, northern Scotland will face much of the rain with blustery conditions and heavy rain clearing to the east.

Cool conditions will spread across the UK and heavy rain showers are forecast across much of the nation.

Tonight will see weather conditions stay mainly dry to the east, with some scattered showers to the west and south.

The northwest is expected to be hit with some strong gusts with showers.

What is the forecast for this week?

Tuesday (28 September) will see a mix of sunshine and showers, falling heaviest in the north and the west, with heavy showers affecting central and souther areas later in the day.

Weather conditions will be unsettled for the rest of the week, with some heavy rain predicted along with hail and thunder at times.

Temperatures will mostly be cool and slightly below average.