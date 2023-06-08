News you can trust since 1981
TikTok video shows vet listing common household items which are toxic to dogs - full list

A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

A viral TikTok video of a vet listing common household items that are toxic to dogs has left owners shocked - here’s the full list.

The TikTok video, which was uploaded by The Upper Canada Animal Hospital, has gone viral, with over 75.5 million views in less than a month. In the video, members of the team are each asked the same question: “What is the one thing that is toxic to dogs?”.

The answers included many common household items that have left owners shocked. The video caption urged viewers: "Be sure to do research before giving your dog new foods and contact your veterinarian if they get into something they shouldn’t have.”

Below is the list of common household items that are toxic to dogs.

    Common household items that are toxic to dogs 

    • Grapes 
    • Avocados
    • Garlic 
    • Onions 
    • Ibuprofen

    Pet owners commented on the video, sharing their surprise at some of the items listed.

    One person wrote: "Grapes?? I give my dog grapes all the time". Another said: "I was unaware of the garlic and onions. "

    Another, more well-known item featured in the video was chocolate, with the main ingredient cocoa containing the life-threatening compound theobromine.

    What to do if your dog eats something toxic

    If your dog eats something toxic, it’s best to contact your vet immediately. Treatment depends entirely on what your dog has eaten, and may include:

    • An injection to make them sick (given by your vet - never try to make your dog vomit unless your vet specifically tells you to)
    • Activated charcoal in a meal (helps absorb any remaining toxins and gas)
    • An overnight stay on a fluid drip
    • Blood tests
    • Any medicines that may help reduce the effects of the substance they’ve eaten
    • X-rays
    • An ultrasound scan of their tummy
    • An emergency operation
