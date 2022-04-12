Tips for cycling in hayfever season

1. Plan your route

Try to avoid areas where there's likely to be lots of pollen.

This is more prevalent in the countryside. If you know which pollen you're allergic to, keep away from those spots.

2. Sea

Head to the coast- pollen tends to be lower by the sea. (pictured below)

It is also lower in higher altitudes- so head to the hills.

3. Wraparound glasses

Invest in good wraparound glasses to help keep the pollen out of your eyes. They'll act as a barrier.

4. Vaseline

Apply a small amount of vaseline to the inside of your nose. The pollen will stick to it rather than going up your nose.

Pollen will stick to vaseline once applied (pictured above)

5. Timing

Pick times of the day when pollen is at its lowest. Most weather reports indicate the pollen count during the warmer months - worth checking these before you head out.

6. Clean up

Once you're home, get straight in the shower and put clothes in the wash. Your clothes, hair and skin will have all picked up pollen grains.

7. Dry Indoors

Dry clothes and bedding indoors during pollen season will stop them from picking up pollen grains, which will worsen your hayfever.

8. Early night