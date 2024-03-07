The Titanic Spa in Huddersfield is the perfect place to unwind

The Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, offered a much needed recharge, with delightful food and drink to boot. When coming into Titanic Spa for my retreat, the immediate sense of calm hit me. The whole ethos of venue is built around ensuring guestd are well-catered for and looked after, The staff were pleasant, always helpful, and reflected the tranquil nature of the spa.

When a spa comes to mind, you may picture a sauna or two, I quickly realised that Titanic offers much more than this. The quiet room, for instance, playing serene music with dedicated reading chairs and bean bags, was there to fall into after after a swimming session at the heated pool. A gym (for all you weight training fanatics who still need that leg day fix) and of course, the saunas themselves.

The heated indoor pool at the Titanic spa

When approaching the relaxation rooms, you are greeted by 5 different chambers. Each one of them, offering a different way to unwind. My new personal favourite regime; the hot teatree-scented sauna, followed by what I aptly named ‘the special bucket’. (A bucket hanging on the ceiling filled with cold water. Pull the chain, and hey-presto - the cold water sends you into a sort of pleasurable spasm of shock. The plunge pool is also on hand for the braver guests who enjoy the Wim Hof method of cold water submersion.

The relaxing benefits are felt straight away. I found myself on a different plane of relaxation, walking around the hotel with the robes the hotel provides. Whilst the benefits of going from hot sauna to cold ice room seems obvious - it’s great for the heart and for improving blood flow- the less noticeable benefit of the spa is headspace. No phones allowed in the saunas, no 4G in the lobby, and wifi only available in the hotel room. After the (mostly) digital detox, I realised just how much my phone was a distraction in my daily life, and how the Titanic really did feel like another world.

The Titanic Spa plungepool, and the saunarium to the left

There are plenty of additional treatment options available - I went for the Elemis Freestyle Deep Tissue Massage - and my god did it do the trick. The masseuse loosened knots I didn't even know I had, relieved tension across the whole body, and most importantly made me feel at ease during my first massage from a stranger, which can be a daunting prospect for many.

The food was, as I had guessed it would be based on my experience of the rest of the spa, fantastic - I would certainly recommend the smoked duck starter, and you can’t go wrong with any of the lovely desserts.

Whilst I probably could have fallen asleep in a roomy dustbin after my full body massage, the room I was provided was truly lovely, a continuation of the relaxing atmosphere of the communal parts of the spa. It was set across two floors, with a TV and kitchen downstairs, and bedroom and bathroom above, and large bay windows letting in plenty of natural light in the morning.

The hotel room topped off the feeling that I could really make the stay what I wanted and needed it to be, using it as a base to plan the best plan of attack to make use of all of the facilities.