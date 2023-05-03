The highly anticipated 76th Tony Awards is finally arriving as this year’s list of nominees has officially been revealed. Each year, the prestigious ceremony celebrates Broadway’s best shows and theatre achievements over a 12 month period.

This year, the awards show, which will be held on June 11 at the historic United Palace in Washington Heights, New York, is set to welcome stars to the stage and acknowledge achievements in Broadway productions that opened between 2022–23.

Some Like it Hot leads the way with a total of 13 nominations while & Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked each have nine nominations.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer and actress Jessica Chastain have been shortlisted for a prize under the best leading actress in a play. Comer for her role in the one-woman play Prima Facie and Chastain for her performance in A Doll’s House.

Below is a full list of the many nominees at this year’s glamorous Tony Awards.

Best book of a musical

& Juliet – David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked – Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre

Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best scenic design of a musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best costume design of a play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best costume design of a musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best lighting design of a play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best lighting design of a musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best sound design of a play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best sound design of a musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best direction of a play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best play

Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living by Martyna Majok

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

Best musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best revival of a play

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best revival of a musical

Into the Woods

Camelot

Parade