A total of 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic

French bulldogs, Cockapoos and Labrador’s are among the breeds most dumped at UK animal charities, a national newspaper reports. The tragic list tells only part of the story as 50,000 dogs have been reported abandoned in the last three years.

The RSPCA has received 47,593 ‘dumped’ dog reports in the last three years with many shelters across the UK inundated with lonely pets. Many Tears Animal Rescue in Wales care for around 200 dogs at a time but are struggling to keep up with the costs.

Founder Sylvia Van Atta has been forced to hire extra stuff and admits ‘things have been this bad’.

The growing trend of dog abandonment has rocketed since lockdown as many purchased pets in response to social isolation. According to the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, a total of 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic.

However, many animal welfare experts have warned keeping a pet is a costly commitment and owners need to be responsible in the current economic climate. Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, says: “We are seeing far too many dogs being sadly abandoned by their owners.

“The cost of living is one of the biggest barriers to welfare and is making it harder for people to be kind to animals. Many pet owners are struggling.”

Here’s a list of the top 20 abandoned dog breeds.

1 . Staffordshire Bull Terrier Staffordshire Bull Terrier makes up 10% of all abandonment reports, according to the RSPCA

2 . German Shepherd The German Shepherd is a medium-large sized dog originally bred as a herding dog

3 . Jack Russell The Jack Russell is a British breed of small terrier used for fox-hunting in the 19th century

4 . Husky The Husky is a thick-coated dog developed in Eastern Siberia but bought to Alaska as working sled dogs