Total solar eclipse 2024: Watch spectacular video as rare event turns daylight into darkness
This spectacular video captures the solar eclipse as the event plunged daylight into darkness.
Millions of people across North America enjoyed one of the most spectacular sights visible from the Earth. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves in between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out the Sun's light.
After Monday, North Americans will have to wait exactly 8 years, 11 months and 22 days to see another total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse visible from North America would occur next only on 30 March, 2033, according to NASA.