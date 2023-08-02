Former The Only Way Is Essex star Clelia Theodorou has described the ‘paralysing’ pain she is enduring after her mother tragically died in a car accident at the end of May, in an incident which also injured Clelia.

Opening up about the crash, Clelia, who is pregnant, said: “I am continuing to heal from my terrible injuries after weeks in hospital but it’s with the biggest regret to say that my beautiful Mum couldn’t heal from hers.

“The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother’s love.” She added: “My heart will never heal from this, life will never ever be the same. It just doesn’t feel real and it never will, I just want my mum back.”

Paying tribute to her mum, she added: “I will always make sure they know how much you already loved them and I promise they will always know they had the strongest, most caring, hilarious, giving and loving Nan they could ever have dreamt of.

“I go through multiple emotions on a daily basis and the road to my recovery physically is a long one, but our miracle baby gives me so much hope and I will do everything I can to be even half the mum to my baby that my mum was to me.”

The star released the statement on Instagram, and added a carousel of images featuring herself and her mother. The images and outpouring of emotion led Clelia to receive lots of messages wishing her well.