The traditional British fry-up is in danger of dying out according to new research.

A poll of 1,000 young adults aged 18 to 34 found one in 10 never enjoy the dish, while 14 per cent have it just once or twice-a-year. It also found a further 20 per cent only consume a cooked breakfast, traditionally consisting of bacon, egg, sausage, beans, and toast, every few months.

Almost four in ten (37 per cent) think it’s too fatty or greasy to have more often, and the same percentage worry about the calorie count. 31 per cent feel it takes too long to prepare. However, 70 per cent said they would be more inclined to eat the meal if these problems could be overcome.

Other reasons younger people rarely eat fried breakfasts include needing too many pots and pans to prepare it and needing to get all the ingredients ready at the same time. 38 per cent consider the fry-up to be “out-dated”, with 29 per cent believing its popularity is at an all-time low. 89 per cent say they’ve experienced ‘food guilt’ after eating the meal.

Breville launches the Greaseless Spoon Café.

Breville, who commissioned the research by OnePoll, has launched the Greaseless Spoon Café, where 'lower calorie' fry-ups are cooked using only air fryers.