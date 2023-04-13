May is set to be a bumper month of bank holidays in 2023. The usual two, which fall at the start and end of the month, will sandwich an extra bank holiday on Monday May 8 which has been created to mark King Charles III’s coronation.

The extra day means there is the potential for three long weekends. This means three opportunities to get away for what can be cleverly described as a ‘Maycation’.

To help you out with a trip away, hotel chain Travelodge has announced it will sell over 140,000 rooms across the country for £38 or less this May. It is the ideal time to take a short break and get nostalgic and take a trip to the seaside, or discover one of the UK’s famous historic cities.

The three bank holidays Britons will be able to enjoy in May are spread throughout the month. They will be on Monday May 1, Monday May 8, and Monday May 29.

Travelodge has hotels located across the UK. For some inspiration, here are some facts about their accommodation.

Travelodge has 13 Grade II listed hotels in it’s estate, one of which is in the Royal town of Leamington Spa. Queen Victoria stayed in this very hotel in room 107 and used room 108 as her dressing room. The hotel also features a stunning stained glass window at the top of the sweeping wooden staircase.

Durham Travelodge is another uniquely listed hotel and used to be the Station Masters house, both Durham Cathedral and the Castle are a short walk away.

Travelodge is set to open 300 news hotels across the UK in a huge expansion the budget chain dubbed a lucrative opportunity for local councils.