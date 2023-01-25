Adult Swim have said that they have cut all ties with Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland as he faces domestic abuse charges. The cable tv channel subsidiary also said that the team behind the series is working on the seventh season of the hit cartoon.

Roiland, who also voices the two titular characters, created the show together with Dan Harmon, known from Community. The show sees scientist Rick and his grandson Morty go on interdimensional adventures through space, and became a massive hit, prompting Adult Swim to order a total of 70 episodes which would require 10 seasons.

In a statement on Twitter, the network wrote: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.

“Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

With all ties to Roiland severed, Harmon will become the programme’s sole showrunner. It would also mean that the voices of Rick and Morty would both have to be recast.

The charges against Roiland first emerged on January 12 this year, and a trial date has not yet been set. A pre-trial hearing is due to take place in April 2023.

