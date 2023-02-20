A Twitch streamer has been banned from the social platform after appearing to run over a dog with her car. Polish influencer Sidneuke was in the middle of a livestream and while distracted by her mobile phone, she appears to hit and injure the animal.

The incident took place on Friday (February 17). Twitch has since deactivated her account, now displaying the warning “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service”.

During the broadcast, Sidneuke can be seen getting back in her vehicle and driving away from the accident. She was then captured going on an expletive rant about the dog’s owner, blaming them for the dog being loose.

Sidneuke said in Polish: “Jesus, how many dogs are here? Some of them must be in heat. If someone lets dogs out, it’s not a one-off situation.”

"These dogs are constantly on the street. I’m saying straight away that dogs shouldn’t be free.” She continued: “This is wrong and against the law. You can’t leave dogs unattended."

Users reacted to the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, with one commenting: “I’m glad she’s permanently banned, disgusting behaviour.”

Credit: Twitch