UK drive-thru capitals: Milton Keynes ranks 3rd in new study
Whether you're grabbing a quick coffee before a walk with a friend or refuelling on your way home from the gym, drive-thrus offer the perfect convenience for a warm pick-me-up without stepping out into the chilly autumn air.
But which are the UK’s drive-thru capitals?
The motoring experts at Moneybarn Car Finance analysed the number of drive-thrus at McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and Starbucks and compared them to the population in each of the country’s biggest cities.
The cities with the best drive-thru numbers:
McDonald's
Burger King
KFC
Starbucks
Rank
City/town
Region
Population
Total
Per 100,000 people
Total
Per 100,000 people
Total
Per 100,000 people
Total
Per 100,000 people
Drive-thru score /10
1
Glasgow
Scotland
617,794
20
3.2
6
1.0
7
1.1
9
1.5
8.62
2
Kingston upon Hull
Yorkshire & the Humber
270,806
5
1.8
3
1.1
5
1.8
3
1.1
7.93
3
Aberdeen
Scotland
192,956
5
2.6
3
1.6
1
0.5
4
2.1
7.76
3
Milton Keynes
South East
197,354
8
4.1
1
0.5
4
2.0
1
0.5
7.76
5
Nottingham
East Midlands
299,797
7
2.3
2
0.7
7
2.3
2
0.7
7.59
6
Cardiff
Wales
348,546
8
2.3
3
0.9
4
1.1
5
1.4
7.50
7
Bristol
South West
425,232
11
2.6
3
0.7
7
1.6
2
0.5
7.42
8
Liverpool
North West
506,552
13
2.6
1
0.2
6
1.2
8
1.6
6.90
9
Derby
East Midlands
275,599
5
1.8
1
0.4
4
1.5
4
1.5
6.38
10
Norwich
East of England
200,752
6
3.0
1
0.5
1
0.5
2
1.0
6.21
The data in this table is accurate as of August 2024.
Milton Keynes ranks 3rd, with an overall drive-thru score of 7.76. The city has a total of 14 drive-thrus, with a total of 8 McDonald’s drive-thrus. Milton Keynes also boasts 1 Burger King, 4 KFC and 1 Starbucks drive-thrus, meaning drivers in Milton Keynes have plenty of access to a snack or coffee whilst on the road.
Glasgow ranks first, with 42 drive-thrus across all 4 chains and an overall drive-thru score of 8.62 - the highest in the UK. This city has 20 McDonald’s drive-thrus, the most central being in Finnieston and others in some of the most populated suburbs like Govan and Anniesland. It also has 6 Burger King drive-thrus, and 7 KFC drive-thrus in total. Glasgow has the highest number of Starbucks drive-thrus compared to all the cities this study looked at, with a total of 9.
Kingston upon Hull secures the second position with 16 drive-thrus across all 4 chains and an overall drive-thru score of 7.93. The city has 3 Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus, as well as 5 McDonald’s and KFC drive-thrus. The outlet that the city has the lowest number of, is McDonald’s, the most common drive-thru chain overall in the UK, with 278 branches, more than in any other city analysed in this study.
