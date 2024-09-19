UK drive-thru capitals: Milton Keynes ranks 3rd in new study

By Emilie Fern
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:55 BST
Milton Keynes ranks 3rd in UK’s drive-thru hotspots!

Whether you're grabbing a quick coffee before a walk with a friend or refuelling on your way home from the gym, drive-thrus offer the perfect convenience for a warm pick-me-up without stepping out into the chilly autumn air.

But which are the UK’s drive-thru capitals?

UK drive-thru capitals - Milton Keynes ranks 3rd in new study!

The motoring experts at Moneybarn Car Finance analysed the number of drive-thrus at McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, and Starbucks and compared them to the population in each of the country’s biggest cities.

The cities with the best drive-thru numbers:

McDonald's

Burger King

KFC

Starbucks

Rank

City/town

Region

Population

Total

Per 100,000 people

Total

Per 100,000 people

Total

Per 100,000 people

Total

Per 100,000 people

Drive-thru score /10

1

Glasgow

Scotland

617,794

20

3.2

6

1.0

7

1.1

9

1.5

8.62

2

Kingston upon Hull

Yorkshire & the Humber

270,806

5

1.8

3

1.1

5

1.8

3

1.1

7.93

3

Aberdeen

Scotland

192,956

5

2.6

3

1.6

1

0.5

4

2.1

7.76

3

Milton Keynes

South East

197,354

8

4.1

1

0.5

4

2.0

1

0.5

7.76

5

Nottingham

East Midlands

299,797

7

2.3

2

0.7

7

2.3

2

0.7

7.59

6

Cardiff

Wales

348,546

8

2.3

3

0.9

4

1.1

5

1.4

7.50

7

Bristol

South West

425,232

11

2.6

3

0.7

7

1.6

2

0.5

7.42

8

Liverpool

North West

506,552

13

2.6

1

0.2

6

1.2

8

1.6

6.90

9

Derby

East Midlands

275,599

5

1.8

1

0.4

4

1.5

4

1.5

6.38

10

Norwich

East of England

200,752

6

3.0

1

0.5

1

0.5

2

1.0

6.21

The data in this table is accurate as of August 2024.

Milton Keynes ranks 3rd, with an overall drive-thru score of 7.76. The city has a total of 14 drive-thrus, with a total of 8 McDonald’s drive-thrus. Milton Keynes also boasts 1 Burger King, 4 KFC and 1 Starbucks drive-thrus, meaning drivers in Milton Keynes have plenty of access to a snack or coffee whilst on the road.

Glasgow ranks first, with 42 drive-thrus across all 4 chains and an overall drive-thru score of 8.62 - the highest in the UK. This city has 20 McDonald’s drive-thrus, the most central being in Finnieston and others in some of the most populated suburbs like Govan and Anniesland. It also has 6 Burger King drive-thrus, and 7 KFC drive-thrus in total. Glasgow has the highest number of Starbucks drive-thrus compared to all the cities this study looked at, with a total of 9.

Kingston upon Hull secures the second position with 16 drive-thrus across all 4 chains and an overall drive-thru score of 7.93. The city has 3 Burger King and Starbucks drive-thrus, as well as 5 McDonald’s and KFC drive-thrus. The outlet that the city has the lowest number of, is McDonald’s, the most common drive-thru chain overall in the UK, with 278 branches, more than in any other city analysed in this study.

