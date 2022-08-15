The UK has become the first country to approve a new covid vaccine that targets both the original strain and the Omicron variant that ran rampant at the start of 2022.

Thanks to a huge rollout campaign nationwide, the UK has always been ahead of the curve in terms of Covid vaccines, with the announcement of the new vaccine another milestone achieved.

The Moderna jab was approved by the MHRA after it was found to meet the UK regulatory requirements of safety, quality and effectiveness.

According to Sky News , The new jab contains 25 micrograms of the Omicron vaccine and 25 micrograms of the original Coronavirus vaccine, which was taken up by over 50 million people in the UK, which equates to just over 75 percent of the population.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA said: “I am pleased to announce that approval of the Modern bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.

“The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives.

“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.”

Stephane Bancel, the CEO at Moderna said: "We are delighted with the MHRA’s authorisation of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, our next generation COVID-19 vaccine.

"This represents the first authorisation of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, further highlighting the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.