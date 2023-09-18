Watch more videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued large parts of the UK with yellow weather warnings for rain as torrential downpours and subsequent flash floods may occur. The new weather warnings have been issued following thunderstorms across the south of England.

The recent thunderstorms saw some places receive a month’s worth of rain in a single day. The subsequent flash flooding forced the closure of Exeter Airport and Butlins in Minehead, whose outdoor stage was submerged.

As of Monday (September 18) morning, 11 flood warnings were still in place across the UK, plus 20 alerts. The weather warnings in place come into action at 6am on Tuesday morning (September 19), and end at 6pm on Wednesday (September 20).

Looking ahead to Tuesday, when the weather warnings are in place, the Met office said: “Cloud and rain quickly spreading in from the west through the morning, though after a spell of rain drier with some bright spells for southern parts of the UK. Windy.”

With a yellow weather warning for rain in place, the Met Office says some regions can expect: