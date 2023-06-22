Health alerts have been issued for seven regions in England from Friday (June 22) until Monday (June 26) as the country is set to swelter in scorching heat following unsettled weather for the past week. The UK Health Security Agency said the yellow alert is now in place for seven regions of England.

In an announcement issued on Thursday (June 22), UKHSA said the current heat warning covers London, South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands, East of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

It said: “This heat-health alert means that in the coming days we are likely to experience another sustained period of hot weather, so it’s important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.

“Forecasted temperatures this week could primarily impact those over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions. If you have friends, family or neighbours who are more vulnerable, it is important to check in on them and ensure they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice.”

The new system of colour-coded heat warnings, which only cover England, warns the public and the NHS about high summer temperatures that could pose danger. Alerts are coded green, yellow, and red to correspond with the current weather warning system used by the Met Office.

A yellow alert means that any impacts include the increased use of health care services by vulnerable populations and an increase in risk to health for individuals over the age of 65 or those with pre-existing health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

This comes after the Met Office ’s long-range forecast anticipates that temperatures will exceed 30C in places and could even reach 33C somewhere in the southeast, with Sunday (June 25) the likely peak of the heat.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “After some thundery showers in central and eastern England on Thursday, the UK is transitioning to a more typical weather pattern through the weekend, with high pressure to the south and the influence of low pressure further north and west, albeit with some very warm or hot air in the south and east at first.

Seven regions in England have been issued with a heat health alert which will remain in place for four days.

“Official heatwave criteria could be met for parts of southern and eastern England, with temperatures most likely to peak in the low 30s on Sunday in the southeast, but even elsewhere temperature could still reach the high 20s. Temperatures will likely remain quite high overnight, so it’s important to look out for those who may be more vulnerable to heat.”

“It’s a marked contrast to those further northwest, who will see periods of rain move in from the west through the weekend. Western Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to accumulate the highest totals, with possibly more than 40mm falling in some spots overnight on Saturday and into Sunday with some thunderstorms thrown into the mix, in what will be a largely unsettled weekend in the area.”

“Temperatures look set to fall early next week, with many areas feeling a bit fresher, although temperatures will still be above the long-term average.” Britain saw its first ever 40C reading on July 19 last year.

A heatwave occurs when daily maximum temperatures hit or surpass the heatwave temperature threshold for three consecutive days. The temperature threshold varies by county, with the maximum being 28C in and around London and the lowest being 25C in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the north of England.

5-day UK forecast

Thursday (June 22)

A day of sunny spells and scattered showers, though many places will remain dry. Some of the showers will be heavy and perhaps thundery. Feeling very warm for most.

Overnight, any daytime showers dying out leave plenty of clear spells. Some patchy mist and fog developing in places. Patchy rain spreading into the far northwest into the early hours.

Friday (June 23)

Any mist and fog clearing to leave a dry day for many with hazy sunshine. Cloudier across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England with outbreaks of rain.

Outlook for Saturday (June 24) to Monday (June 26)