UK’s favourite supermarkets and fast food chains revealed - and as usual the north and south are divided
New research reveals the north and south of the country have opposing opinions when it comes to the best supermarkets, restaurants and fast food outlets
Consumer data has revealed a ‘red wall’ in the UK’s supermarket spending habits - with the north more likely to spend at Iceland and Asda while those in the south head to Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. In the supermarket stakes, Sainsbury’s was most likely to triumph for shoppers, taking the top spot in the South East and South West of the country.
As for the supermarket where Brits spend the most money, Tesco was the unanimous choice across all regions. Nationally, adults are spending 14 per cent more at supermarkets year-on-year, and the number of transactions is up 16 per cent, suggesting many are shopping little and often.
As for peckish respondents looking to get their takeaway delivered, Deliveroo was the most popular choice nationwide, winning out in the East Midlands, East of England, London, the North West, the South East and the South West.
A spokesperson for Revolut, which has over five million UK customers, said: “The UK has always been a melting pot of tastes. It is fascinating to see which establishments are drawing the most interest from customers, as well as their hard-earned cash.”
The battle for domination in the fast-food space is similar to the supermarket race, with one brand being crowned the nation’s favourite - McDonald’s. However, the relative data shows that shoppers in the North East and North West of England are most likely to spend at Greggs and Burger King.
Fast food lovers in the South are more likely to opt for Pret A Manger and KFC. But those who love dining out have opposing views when it comes to a sit-down meal on the high street.
In London and the East Midlands, pizza wins out, with Pizza Express and Pizza Hut dominating in those regions respectively. The East of England also favours some Italian flavour, selecting Prezzo as their restaurant of choice, while the Welsh are most likely to treat themselves to some Frankie and Benny’s.
As for restaurants where adults are spending the most money, Wetherspoons is the preferred venue to run up a tab, though Nando’s receives an honourable mention for taking the top slot in London, the North West and Northern Ireland.
Nationally, Brits are dishing out 16 per cent more money at restaurants, year on year. But it appears that lockdown take-out habits have continued, as the number of transactions on meal delivery services is up by 29 per cent this year.
A spokesperson for Revolut added: “We’re glad to see many people in the UK are treating themselves by dining out and ordering meals in, but with our customers using our budgeting and analytics tools year-round, we’re also delighted to see Brits striking a balance. UK customers using our Savings Vaults increased their savings by over 40 per cent this year.
“Additionally, we’ve noticed Brits have been especially charitable in 2022. £2.1 million has been donated in 2022 by UK Revolut customers to the British Red Cross to help those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
MOST POPULAR SUPERMARKET BY REGION
(Supermarkets spent the most at in each region when compared to others)
East Midlands - Lidl
East of England - Tesco
London - Waitrose
North East - Iceland
North West - Asda
Northern Ireland - Tesco
Scotland - M&S
South East - Sainsbury’s
South West - Sainsbury’s
Wales - Co-op
West Midlands - Aldi
Yorkshire and the Humber - Morrisons
MOST POPULAR DELIVERY SERVICE BY REGION
East Midlands - Deliveroo
East of England - Deliveroo
London - Deliveroo
North East - Just Eat
North West - Deliveroo
Northern Ireland - Just Eat
Scotland - Just Eat
South East - Deliveroo
South West - Deliveroo
Wales - Ubereats
West Midlands - UberEats
Yorkshire and the Humber - Just Eat
MOST POPULAR FAST FOOD BY REGION
Fast food chains spent the most at in each region when compared to others
East Midlands - McDonald’s
East of England - McDonald’s
London - Pret A Manger
North East - Greggs
North West - Burger King
Northern Ireland - McDonald’s
Scotland - Subway
South East - Pret A Manger
South West - KFC
Wales - Domino’s Pizza
West Midlands - Subway
Yorkshire and the Humber - KFC
MOST POPULAR RESTAURANTS BY REGION
Chain restaurants spent the most at in each region when compared to others
East Midlands - Pizza Hut
East of England - Prezzo
London - Pizza Express
North East - Wetherspoons
North West - YO! Sushi
Northern Ireland - Nando’s
Scotland - TGI Friday’s
South East - Wagamama
South West - Turtle Bay
Wales - Frankie & Benny’s
West Midlands - Las Iguanas
Yorkshire and the Humber - Slug and Lettuce