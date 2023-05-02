BBC has confirmed the release date and cast for a new series of Waterloo Road. Fans will be excited to find out Kim Campbell's former sweetheart Andrew Treneman is returning to the show.

After almost eight years off air, Waterloo Road made its return to the small screen in January 2023. The updated BBC school-drama is exploring post-covid Britain from the perspective of young people in education.

Here’s what to expect from the new series of Waterloo Road including its release date, cast members.

When is the new series of Waterloo Road out?

Waterloo Road’s class of 2023 returns to screens again from 8pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The programme will air on BBC One and iPlayer for seven new episodes.

What to expect from Waterloo Road?

The new series of Waterloo Road will offer more romance and friendship for both the students and the staff, as well as incorporating themes of mental health, racism, the cost-of-living crisis and LGBTQ+.

The official synopsis for series 12 teases fractured relationships, brutal betrayals and life-changing moments while students unravel secrets which will bring ‘devastating consequences for those involved’

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, new boy Myles (Osian Morgan), who has been let go by a football academy and is struggling to come to terms with a life back in mainstream education, makes it clear that he’s not there to make friends, and immediately sets about making a lasting impact on the school.”

Audiences are also in for a complicated journey as Kim’s old flame Andrew re-joins the cast.

Waterloo Road series 12 cast

Returning

Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell)

Adam Thomas (Donte Charles)

Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters)

Vincent Jerome (Lindon King)

James Baxter (Joe Casey)

Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell)

Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers)

Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie)

Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker)

Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt)

Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford)

Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar)

Adam Abbou (Danny Lewis)

Priyasasha Kumari (Samia Choudhry)

Noah Valentine (Preston Walters)

Adam Ali (Kai Sharif)

Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty)

Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Dean Weever)

Liam Scholes (Noel McManus)

Lucy Eleanor Begg (Caz Williams)

New