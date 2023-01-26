Wetherspoons has launched a bargain Valentine’s Day offer for love birds who are strapped for cash this year. If the cost of living crisis has eaten up your wages, and you’re worrying about how you’ll treat your significant other this Valentine’s Day, why not take them for cheeky spoons’ to celebrate?

Wetherspoons is offering a Valentine’s deal which could cost you less than £25 for two courses. Forget the swanky bars, and posh restaurants and head to your local Wetherspoons to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

In the new Wetherspoons Valentine’s promotion, couples can get two mains, two desserts and two drinks for just £22. Or, if you fancy an extra tipple add on a bottle of prosecco or Zana pinot noir for £6 more.

The offer is valid on Valentine’s Day (February 14) only. For full details of the meals and desserts included, diners should visit their Wetherspoons pub of choice.