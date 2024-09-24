What Makes A Space Nigerian? Home edition - a compelling exhibition on space and identity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An installation held at Westbury Arts Centre recreates the sounds, sights and architecture of the Nigerian home. The installation aims to increase understanding of the experiences of the home life of Nigerians, both abroad and in the UK. One of its goals is to create dialogues around designing culturally suitable spaces for the Nigerian diaspora.

What makes a space Nigerian? Was a question Moyo Adebayo and the WMASN team wanted to see to be answered. They wanted to see what would happen if they transformed a gallery space into a speculative Nigerian home that references traditional and contemporary practices and architectural features in its spatial design. To create an authentic experience the space was populated with artefacts/furniture pieces that were received from several Nigerian families. These different pieces from party favours to the traditional games to the traditional broomstick helped create a sense of nostalgia for many visitors who entered the space. This exhibition aimed to empower and inform a dialogue around designing culturally suitable spaces for the diaspora within the UK and by extension those within Nigeria. It taking place in a 200 year old English barn in Milton Keynes helped to explore the juxtapositions between the English and Nigerian styles.

Along with artefacts/furniture pieces from the public, several Nigerian artists were commissioned to create pieces that could enrich the Nigerian identity of the created home. This include: Myles Igwebuike, Olaoluslawn, Zoe Chinonso Ene, Kemi Odutola, Tolu Ashiru, Ife Somefun, Chinasa Chukwu, Rume Egbeniyoko, Daniella Chukwuezi, Rhoda Edoyibo.

In order to actively start conversations, Panellist discussions called ‘design gists’ took place. This is the gathering of Nigerian designers and architects who will critically examine ‘what makes a space Nigerian’ through a series of questions that tackle the overarching question from different contextual perspectives. The question is also explored through a film that documents the homelife of several Nigerian families through interviews that was on display in the space.

Picture of the interior courtyard of the space

This exhibition came from the mind and heart of W.M.A.S.N exhibition convenor, Moyo Adebayo. A 22 year old recent graduate of BA architecture who sought to explore his own cultural heritage in design, through this self initiated project. Part of his design philosophy is to design spaces that incorporate the cultural perspectives of the people that inhabit them.

This is why he assembled a team of curators to bring the exhibition to life. These include:

Oreofe Ogunkoya, Bewaji Oyesanya, Tunmiji Osibodu, Israel Taiwo, Paul Yakubu

Other collaborators include:

Vuyani Matibiri, Hansel Abakah-Phillips, Alex Diyan, Belonwus team, Nne Owuasu, Ebunoluwa Adepoju, Salvage hacker.

"This exhibition is the first of many" says WMASN founder Moyo Adebayo, as he believes that the aim to make a space more Nigerian is an ever expanding topic that encourages one to explore it from the contextual lenses of different tribes, eras in time and many more. This is in order to capture a holistic Nigerian architectural experience which is multifaceted.