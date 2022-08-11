What’s on Disney+ in August 2022 - including ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ and ‘Andor’

August is here and with it comes a wave of top new shows to watch on streaming service Disney+

You might be looking for ways to keep occupied out of the hot summer sun, or maybe you feel like binging something new when you’re struggling to sleep at night.

There are lots of great shows that will be released onto Disney+ this month, with some shows already ready to watch and plenty still to come.

So strap in, and get ready to decide what you will be watching next.

Which shows and films are coming to Disney+ in August?

New shows and features such as ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’ and all episodes of Marvel’s animated short series ‘I Am Groot’ joined the streaming platform in early August.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) juggles life as an attorney whilst also being a superpowered Hulk.

Jennifer is a lawyer who specialises in cases involving superhumans.

The show takes Marvel fans back to the world of Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk) is cast in nine episode series.

Episodes will be released every week starting on 17 August.

Andor

The latest Star Wars series is set to drop onto Disney+ with its first two episodes at the end of August.

Following Cassian Andor, who plays an important role in the film ‘Rogue One’, the show’s episodes will then get released weekly.

Diego Luna reprises his role as Andor, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) are also cast in the series.

Lightyear

The film is the story of legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear who is in toy form within the Toy Story universe.

There will be several nods to the Buzz we know in toy form, including the appearance of the evil Zurg and his robot army.

Lightyear came to Disney+ on 3 August.

Here is the full list of programmes released onto Disney+ throughout August, along with the days they are released.

August 3

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 302: “Into the Unknown” *Disney+ Original

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

August 5

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Old Dogs

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

August 10

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303: “The Woman In The Woods” *Disney+ Original

I Am Groot – All Shorts Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

August 17

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 304: “No Drama” *Disney+ Original

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 1 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

August 19

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

August 24

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305: “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake” *Disney+ Original

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2 *Disney+ Original

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Released August 31

America’s National Parks (S1)

Andor – 2-Episode Premiere: Episodes 1-2 *Disney+ Original

Europe From Above (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 306: “Color War” *Disney+ Original

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3 *Disney+ Original

How can I get signed up to Disney+?