WhatsApp will stop working on these smartphone models in the next two months

Whatsapp is set to stop working on some older smartphones in two months time, leaving millions of people unable to see messages.

Support for a range of old smartphone models will be removed by the messaging platform from 1 November, which could leave millions of people without access to messages, photos, and videos.

Which phones will Whatsapp no longer work on?

Smartphone models with Android 4.0.4 or earlier will become incompatible, as well as iPhones which have iOS 9 or earlier installed.

Around 43 models will be unable to use the encrypted messaging service.

The phones Whatsapp will no longer work on include:

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

LG Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

Sony Xperia

Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

If your smartphone is no longer compatible with WhatsApp then you will need to upgrade to a newer model which supports the messaging platform.

Your existing account will be re-enabled when you enter the same phone number associated with it.

Although you will not be able to transfer chat history between platforms, for example from Android to iPhone, you can still keep your chat history.