SpaceX is preparing a second attempt to launch the biggest rocket ever made, Starship, as part of the first test of its spacecraft. The space exploration company will begin testing the spacecraft attached to the Super Heavy booster in the hopes of one day flying Starship to Mars.

An initial attempt to fly the 120m-high vehicle on Monday was stopped just nine minutes before lift-off due to a frozen valve. A 62-minute window has been given to SpaceX as they attempt to launch Starship from Texas’ east coast.

The launch window begins at 2:28 pm UK time (8:28 am Central Daylight Time) on April 20 and has been set aside to attempt to get the rocket off Earth. If Starship launches successfully, it will be used to take people into orbit, as well as visiting the Moon and Mars.

Starship will launch from Boca Chica on the US-Mexico border, with Elon Musk attempting to keep expectations low for the test flight. There are concerns about just getting the spacecraft off the ground without exploding and destroying the launch pad infrastructure which Musk said he would consider “a win”.

How to watch the launch of Starship

The launch of SpaceX’s Starship rocket will be available to watch on the space exploration companies YouTube channel.

A video of the launch is also available to watch live on the Space X website , as well as a feed of the Mission Control audio .

Starship is set to launch today